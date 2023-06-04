Julia Barretto, Alden Richards, and Bea Alonzo. Photos from their Instagram accounts

MANILA – Julia Barretto has replaced Bea Alonzo in the upcoming local adaptation of the South Korean movie “A Moment to Remember,” which will also be headlined by Alden Richards.

Viva Inc. President and CEO Vincent del Rosario III, whose film outfit Viva Films is producing, confirmed this during an interview with Push and other entertainment media on Friday.

“Dating Alden-Bea, tapos I think nag-issue naman ng statement kami and ang GMA na magpapahinga yata muna si Bea. So, si Julia na,” he said.

To be helmed by Nuel Naval, the film with the working title "Special Memory" is set to begin production by end of July or August, according to del Rosario.

Alonzo and Richards were originally announced to co-star in the movie, until the actress' camp announced in early May that she has decided to "respectfully beg off" from the project due to a full schedule.

When asked how Barretto feels about this new project, del Rosario said: “Well, excited siya, hindi lang dito pati ‘yung movie nila with Aga Muhlach na ‘Forgetting.’ Siyempre isa si Julia sa mga importanteng artista ng Viva so binibigyan siya ng magaganda and malalaking projects.”

Del Rosario said Barretto, who once figured in a controversy with Alonzo, is also aware that the project was originally offered to the latter.

“I think yes kasi na promote na yan dati ‘di ba noong unang i-announce. She’s professional naman and nagustuhan niya ‘yung role,” he said.

Barretto is currently in a relationship with Gerald Anderson, who was Alonzo’s former boyfriend.

Barretto and Anderson confirmed being a couple in March 2021, over a year after they were first romantically linked. Alonzo, meanwhile, is now in a relationship with Dominic Roque.

