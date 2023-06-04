MANILA – Jericho Rosales took to social media to express his immense joy at returning to the world of acting.

On Instagram, the actor posted a pair of fresh photographs showing himself in a jail uniform for his role in the upcoming prison drama "Sellblock."

“I’m just very happy to be acting in front of the camera again,” he wrote in the caption. “Hi to my #SellBlock fam. You all are amazing. I’m honored.”

In jest, Rosales shared his delight at the prospect of not having to wake up early the next day, hinting that he might have completed filming for the project.

“Happy I’m not waking up at 3am tomorrow. Sweet meme,” he said.

It was in May when Rosales began filming for the international co-production.

In early 2022, Rosales shared to his followers that he’s taking acting workshops in New York City.

His last TV project was the ABS-CBN drama series "Halik," which ran from 2018 to 2019.