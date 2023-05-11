MANILA – Jericho Rosales has begun working on the upcoming international prison drama “Sellblock.”

On Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his script, which also revealad his character's name Cenon Santiago.

“Day 1. So stoked I’m still studying after today’s shoot,” he captioned his Instagram Story.

“Sellblock” is a collaboration among ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ BlackOps Studios Asia, the United States’ Story Arch Pictures, and Hong Kong’s Agog Film.

In an interview last year, Ruel S. Bayani, head of the ABS-CBN division, said “Sellblock” is something they have been developing pre-pandemic.

“We were already supposed to produce it, and then everything happened — the pandemic and the shutdown — so na-delay,” he said.

On Rosales headlining the project, Bayani said: “In his nearly three decade-long career, Jericho has earned the title of ‘Asian drama king’ and is one of our network’s finest homegrown talents and country’s top leading men. We are thrilled for this opportunity to showcase Filipino talent on the global stage.”

In early 2022, Rosales shared to his followers that he’s taking acting workshops in New York City.

His last TV project with ABS-CBN was the drama series "Halik," which ran from 2018 to 2019.

Aside from Rosales, “Sellblock” will also feature Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado and RK Bagatsing.

Other cast members are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Sellblock” is just one of the projects ABS-CBN is taking on in line with its continued push to create global content that highlight Filipino talent.