Concept photo of Jungkook for BTS' anthology album 'Proof.' Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS is set to put out his first solo album in July, according to reports, though his label said that the record's release date has not been finalized.

The 25-year-old singer will release his album, which includes an English-language track, on July 14, K-pop news portal Soompi reported Sunday, citing Korean news outlet Sports Chosun.

Big Hit Music, BTS' management company, confirmed that Jungkook's album was in the works but noted that a release date has not been decided on.

"We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook's solo album has been confirmed," the agency said, as per the Soompi article.

Fans took to social media to express excitement over the release, with "JJK1 IS COMING" landing on Twitter's list of trending topics in the Philippines.

BTS is set to release a new digital single "Take Two" on June 9 as part of events that mark the group's 10th debut anniversary, with all seven members participating in the song.

Last year, the BTS members announced they were taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo careers. Members Jin and J-Hope have also started their mandatory military service.

