BTS sends off J-Hope as he enters military

The members of K-pop sensation BTS send off J-Hope, who starts his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BTS_twt

The members of K-pop sensation BTS gathered to send off their bandmate J-Hope, who is reportedly set to start his mandatory military service on Tuesday.

All of the BTS members were present in sending the 29-year-old rapper-dancer off to the military, as seen in photos uploaded on the group's Twitter page.

In one snap, the members playfully pat J-Hope's head with his new military buzz cut.

"J-Hope, we love you," the band wrote on the Twitter post's caption

South Korean media earlier reported that J-Hope — whose real name is Jung Ho-seok — would start his mandatory service on Tuesday, becoming the second member of the K-pop supergroup to fulfill his conscription after Jin.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

