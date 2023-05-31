K-pop supergroup BTS. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, K-pop phenomenon BTS will drop a new digital single in June, its label announced Wednesday.

The single titled "Take Two" will be released on June 9, with all seven members taking part in the song, Big Hit Music said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

"The song conveys their (BTS members) appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you," Big Hit said, addressing the group's fans.

"We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS," the company added.

The group annually mounts BTS Festa, a series of activities held in celebration of the septet's debut anniversary, which falls on June 13.

This year's edition of BTS Festa is set to be celebrated at various locations in the South Korean capital Seoul from June 12 to 25, according to a report by news agency Yonhap.

Launched in 2013, BTS — comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — has been credited for bringing K-pop into the US mainstream, becoming the first Korean act to top both the Billboard 200 albums chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Last year, the members announced they were taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo careers. Two members — Jin and J-Hope — have also started their mandatory military service.

