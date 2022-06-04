MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes acknowledged she continues to learn a lot in showbiz, despite having spent a decade in the industry.

Brillantes opened up about her journey in the limelight as she joined other young Kapamilya stars on the June cover of fashion magazine Mega.

In an interview with the magazine, the actress revealed that she was never aware of “bashing” when she entered showbiz several years ago.

“When I was younger kasi, puro lang ako love, happiness and positivity. Never ko inisip ’yong mga bashing, kasi nga di naman gano’n ang tingin ko sa mundo,” she said.

However, she realized later on there are fault-finders no matter how good her intentions are.

“Madaming tao na di ka maiintindihan. Madaming tao na ’yong actions mo kahit good intentions ’yan, puwede pa rin nilang maliin,” Brillantes added.

According to the “Annaliza” star, it is only this time that she learned to grasp the advice she has gotten since she started to become an actress.

“Kahit 10 years na ako sa industry na ito, ngayon lang ako natututo. Ngayon ko lang din talaga ina-absorb ’yong mga advice ko sa sarili ko at ng ibang tao,” the actress said.

Brillantes joined Belle Mariano, Francine Diaz, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Jayda Avanzado on the cover of Mega, which is paying tribute to the 30th anniversary of the talent agency Star Magic.

The Kapamilya actresses talked about being part of the storied Star Magic that catapulted many finest stars in the industry such as Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, and Jodi Sta. Maria to stardom.

