MANILA – As Star Magic celebrates its 30th year, fashion magazine Mega showcased the brightest young stars of the talent agency today on its June 2022 cover page.

Actresses Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, and Francine Diaz led the powerful cover alongside award-winning actress Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Jayda Avanzado.

“This June, meet the young, groundbreaking individuals whose influence is a testament to the talent agency's decades of successfully creating stars and icons,” Mega teased in the caption.

The six Kapamilya stars opened up about being part of the storied Star Magic that catapulted many finest stars in the industry such as Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, and Jodi Sta. Maria to stardom.

“For me, ang dami ko na napanood na artistang talagang alaga ng Star Magic. At hanggang ngayon, kapag nakikita ko sila, masasabi mong inalagaan ’tong mga artista na ’to. ’Di sila pinabayaan,” Diaz, who starred on iWant’s “Bola-Bola.”

Mariano, who has been with the agency for a decade already, described Star Magic as “growth”, highlighting how it allows its artists to strive for excellence.

“What made me want to join Star Magic is that they always strive for excellence. Here, there are workshops na talagang bantay sila sa ’yo. Plus, the people within your environment also make you want to improve and learn. It’s just what I like,” the “He’s Into Her” star said.

Star Magic was born in 1992 behind former ABS-CBN executive Freddie M. Garcia and ex-head and director Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan. It started as “Talent Center” before being renamed as Star Magic in 2004.