Gelli de Belen tears up on ‘It’s Showtime’

Actress Gelli de Belen could not hold back her tears listening to a moving mother-daughter conversation in “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of “It’s Showtime” Friday.

Gelli appeared as one of the judges in the competition dedicated to mothers, joining her sister Janice de Belen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

The veteran actress turned emotional when Nena Reyes from Silang, Cavite was asked by her daughter about doing TikTok videos.

“Totoong masaya ako siyempre. 'Yun na lang yung paraan ko para hindi ko masyado maramdaman yung pagod, hirap,” Reyes said tearfully.

The answer of Reyes appeared to have moved Gelli’s heart and she cried while watching the two exchanging hugs.

It was a different mood from the start of the segment where noontime show mainstay host Vice Ganda teased Gelli for getting invited just to accommodate the stories of Gutierrez.

“Kailangan po talaga minimum of 2 ang kachismisan ni Ruffa,” Vice said playfully.

Beauty queen-turned actress added that they started talking with each other since 8 a.m. in the dressing room.

“Hindi ko kaya kung mag-isa lang ako,” Janice quipped jokingly.

“Reina ng Tahanan” is the newest contest in the show where three mothers, age 18 - 59 years old, compete against each other through answering questions and a talent portion.

