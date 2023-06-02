Paolo Contis happy for former partner LJ Reyes

Actor Paolo Contis. Screen grab: YouTube/Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update

MANILA -- Actor Paolo Contis expressed his happiness for former girlfriend LJ Reyes, who surprised her social media followers last week by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

The actress tagged Philip Evangelista, who can be seen presenting what seems to be an engagement ring. Subsequent pictures portray the unfolding story of what happened next, as Evangelista proceeds to place the ring on Reyes' finger, followed by an embrace shared between the two of them.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with Contis. Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend Paulo Avelino, while Summer is her daughter with Contis.

In an interview with talent manager and veteran showbiz writer Ogie Diaz in a vlog released on Thursday, Contis said, "Of course I am very happy for her, very happy. Nabalitaan ko on the way na ako sa shoot. Feeling ko naman hindi ako 'yung dapat ano... siyempre naiintindihan ko na kukunan ako ng reaksiyon pero again I am very, very happy for her."

Asked of his next step now that Reyes seems to have moved on from the past, the actor said: "Lahat ng step ko towards whatever na may kinalaman sa aking personal na buhay, I will do it privately para ang ating mga kaibigang bashers eh manahimik at hindi makialam. Kasi lahat naman 'yan ay personal na bagay so dapat inaayos privately."

The actor also said that if he will visit his daughter Summer, he will do it privately.

"Malamang hindi niyo mababalitaan kasi privately ko siyang gagawin pero hindi ibig sabihin ay hindi siya nangyayari. Ngayon kung gusto niyo mag-react sa mga bagay na hindi niyo alam, mga bashers eh, gawin niyo. It's that simple."

In late 2021, Contis admitted in a lengthy statement on Instagram that a third party was involved in his breakup with Reyes, while also clearing the name of his co-star Yen Santos in their split.

Contis eventually confirmed that Santos is already his girlfriend without mentioning when they officially became a couple.