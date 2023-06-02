MANILA -- Kapamilya actress-singer Vivoree Esclito released her newest single "Dalawang Isip" on Friday, June 2.

The more than three-minute track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Dalawang Isip" is Esclito's follow-up to "Matapang," a song about being brave in love, which was released in February.

Esclito is also set to release an solo extended play (EP) later this year.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate wrote her first single “Kaya Pa” which was released in 2016 while inside the "PBB" house.

She also collaborated with former Hashtags member Charles Kieron for their digital album “CK & Vivoree” in 2019.

Last year, Esclito teamed up with Jon Guelas for the duet version of “Did I Let You Go.”

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.



Aside from her music career, Esclito also starred in different shows such as the IWantTFC series “Hello Stranger,” “Tara, G!” and “He’s Into Her.”

