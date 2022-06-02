Photo from Hernel Tocmo

DAVAO – Actor Enchong Dee flew to Davao del Sur Thursday to attend the mediation hearing of the cyberlibel raps filed against him by Dumper Partylist representative Claudine Bautista-Lim.

Dee went to the Hall of Justice in Digos City with his lawyer for the hearing of the P1-billion lawsuit against him which was filed in November 2021.

The case rooted from Dee’s now-deleted tweet last August 2021 where he allegedly implied that the money used for Bautista’s lavish wedding was from the funds “for commuters and drivers” -- the group she is representing in the lower house.

Aside from the mediation hearing, the actor and host also squeezed time to visit the SOS Children's Village in Davao City.

Dee spent time with several orphans in the village. SOS Children's Village also extended their gratitude to Dee for inspiring the community.

Last February, Dee surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation - National Capital Region after a warrant of arrest against him was released.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” host paid P48,000 for his provisional liberty. -- with reports from Hernel Tocmo