This actress almost sent Kim Chiu back to Cebu after slapping scene in teleserye

Actress and host Kim Chiu revealed she experienced receiving a real, hard slap in a scene for a television series, which almost sent her back to Cebu way back in 2007.

In a “Truth or Drink” vlog, Chiu was asked if she had been slapped for real by a co-actor in a project to which the actress answered affirmatively.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” winner recalled how she rushed to her car after veteran actress Glydel Mercado slapped her in one scene of her first teleserye “Sana Maulit Muli”.

But Chiu stressed that she is not holding any grudge against Mercado and explained that it even helped her to draw necessary emotions for the specific scene.

“Ay, OK lang. Truth. Glydel Mercado. ’Sana Maulit Muli’, ’yung first teleserye. Ang sakit talaga pero dun ko naman hinugot acting ko. Kaya okay lang naman,” she said.

While inside her car, the “It’s Showtime” host acknowledged that, for a while, she thought of returning to Cebu. Chiu was just starting her showbiz career back then after winning the 2006 edition of PBB.

“Gusto ko na umuwi sa Cebu. Buti na lang napigilan ko ang self ko,” said Chiu, who eventually starred in more series and movies after “Sana Maulit Muli.”

In the same vlog, the actress was also asked if she is open to be friends with her ex-boyfriend.

Chiu said that while she feels that they are friends, her former partner did not want to be friends with her.

“Friends naman kami. Friends kami. Ayaw niya lang ako maging friend,” she quipped before laughing.

The actress is currently in a long-term relationship with actor Xian Lim. Her most notable former lover was Gerald Anderson.

Meanwhile, the actress declined to answer the question pertaining to celebrities she does not want to work with and those who have bad attitudes.

She, instead, chose to drink a brandy and wine as a consequence for not telling the truth.

“Konti lang sila. Drink na lang kasi konti lang naman yun,” Chiu reluctantly said.

Earlier this month, ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "KIMMI," the new single of Chiu.

The release of the upbeat song last month coincides with Chiu's 15th anniversary in show business. The song was composed by “It’s Showtime” mainstay DJ M.O.D.

