Star Music drops music video of Kim Chiu's single 'KIMMI'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "KIMMI," the new single of actress-host Kim Chiu.

The more than three-minute video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Star Music on May 15.

"I am so in love with the concept of this MV. My love for Kpop is so alive," Chiu wrote in the caption of her Instagram post promoting the music video.

The release of the upbeat song last month coincides with Chiu's 15th anniversary in show business. The song was composed by “It’s Showtime” mainstay DJ M.O.D.

Chiu began her showbiz career after winning the first teen edition of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

