HORI7ON drops new version of 'Lovey Dovey'

HORI7ON, the boy group formed via “Dream Maker,” has released its third pre-debut single "Lovey Dovey" with some tweaks from the version first heard in the reality survival show.

The new music video released Wednesday shows the 7-piece group singing new parts of the song with rap verses from Reyster Yton, Kyler Chua singing the higher parts, and some Korean lyrics.

“Lovey Dovey” was one of the four original tracks featured in the Mission 3 leg of “Dream Maker,” which tasked the contestants to launch a new K-pop song.

The other three were “Odd Eye,” “Hit Me,” and “Tiger.” All four were composed by South Korean music producer Bull$EyE, who was one of the Dream Mentors on the show.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, has been in South Korea since late April for further preparation.

The members composed of Yton, Chua, Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, and Jeromy Batac, have been undergoing a series of trainings, including learning Korean, in the lead-up to their debut in the land of K-pop as a “global pop group,” ideally in July.

