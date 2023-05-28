Yassi Pressman showcases stunning figure during Hawaii vacation

Yassi Pressman looked confident and carefree as she showcased her stunning figure in a bikini while on her beach break in Maui, Hawaii.

The actress shared new snaps on Instagram, accompanying it with a caption indicating how much fun she’s having while on vacation.

“Sunrise snorkel at Molokini Crater,” she wrote.

Pressman kicked off her fitness journey with the help of a weight-loss coach at the beginning of 2022, to end her “fitness hibernation.”

"I woke up one day from my fitness 'hibernation' and decided to get back on track. I had fun letting go and not caring, chomping down all the chips, eating fast food almost every day, drinking all the soda, and snacking at midnight," she said.

"But I listened to my body after letting go and I realized I wanted to go back to being strong, and hopefully this time even healthier than before," she added.

In a different post, Pressman stressed the importance of working towards one's own goals as opposed to meeting a certain body standard.

She reminded her fans and followers that her fitness journey is based on her personal goals, and that anyone can be beautiful in any shape or size.

Prior to her "fitness hibernation," Pressman was known for her healthy and active lifestyle.