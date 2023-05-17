Yassi Pressman shares weight loss journey

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman stressed the importance of a healthy diet through her fitness and weight loss journey.

On "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, Pressman, 28, said she gave herself a break during the pandemic. She started losing weight again last year with the help of her health coaches.

"Ang tinuro po nila sa akin more than anything is that ang pinaka-importante is also what you eat. So with your diet, your nutrition and also other healthy habits tulad nang paggising ng maaga, paglakad-lakad, you drink water before you drink any coffee. Mga ganun po 'yung mga malilit na bagay. Water is the most important thing that you can have," Pressman said.

Asked for advice to those who are being body-shamed, Pressman said: "Honestly masakit din naman ang sasabihin ng mga tao. But at the end of the day, kailangan mong isipin na it's your body and hindi rin naman sila nakatira sa temple mo. It's your home. And you have to be kind to yourself because and unang-unang magmamahal sa sarili mo is ikaw rin."

Prior to her "fitness hibernation," Pressman was known for her healthy and active lifestyle.

