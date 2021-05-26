Delay helped improve DonBelle chemistry on ‘He’s Into Her’, director Chad Vidanes says

Photo from Chad Vidanes Instagram account

The delay in filming of the much-anticipated series “He’s Into Her” turned out to be a blessing for director Chad Vidanes as it allowed the lead actors of the show, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, to work on their chemistry.

In a virtual press conference, Vidanes opened up about how challenging it was for him to develop the chemistry between Pangilinan and Mariano, who are paired for the first time.

According to the young director, awkwardness between the two stars was evident during the first leg of their shooting.

“Nandun pa 'yung barrier, may wall pa. Kahit off cam makikita mo e. Di sila masyado nag-uusap, may ilangan,” he admitted.

Vidanes even tried to talk and bond with Pangilinan and Mariano in the hopes of getting a genuine connection and “natural acting” from them.

The filming was then halted because of the pandemic and it took a year before shooting resumed.

The one-year break, Vidanes revealed, allowed the cast to have more bonding time albeit virtually.

“Yung one-year na break namin... that gave us a lot of time to bond. Kahit sa digital lang, sa social media, sa group chat,” he noted.

When they finally got the green light to continue the project, Vidanes was surprised at how comfortable his actors were with each other, especially Pangilinan and Mariano.

“The time that it took was worth it kasi lumabas siya e,” Vidanes said. “Nung first shooting days namin nung second leg, sinabi ko rin sa kanila, sobrang layo.”

“Pinapanood ko sa kanila 'yung mga na-shoot namin nung first leg. ‘Can you see the difference between acting with walls and without walls?’” he added.

Vidanes went on to say that the delay turned into a blessing for the series, which has been constantly in the list of trending topics on social media leading to its premiere on May 30.

“Blessing in a way na napatagal. Kahit anong bigay kong direction o bonding 'yung pagiging genuine and natural ng dalawa, it took because of time,” he said.

This is Vidanes’ first major directing job and he admitted feeling the pressure of being in charge of a huge project.

“Yun pa lang na I was given to direct a major project siyempre that's already a pressure na for me. Ta's biglang may added pressure pa ng na I have to hone the next generation of superstars,” Vidanes said.

But he also saw a good connection between him and the young cast as they are all relatively new and fresh in the field.

“On the same ground, pare-parehas kaming hungry to learn and to grow. Dun kami nag-jibe. 'Di naman ako nalalayo sa age nila,” he added.

Nearly two years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30, Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Aside from DonBelle, it also stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, and Sophie Reyes.

Directed by Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, the series will run for 10 episodes until July.

