Donny Pangilinan on chemistry with 'He's Into Her' co-star Belle Mariano: 'It's very genuine'

MANILA – Donny Pangilinan thinks it’s a good sign when people see his chemistry with Belle Mariano, his leading lady in “He’s Into Her.”

During a virtual press conference for the upcoming ABS-CBN series on Thursday, Pangilinan said it puts a smile on his face every time he hears positive comments about his partnership with Mariano.

“That’s a good sign. It means that it works. Hindi lang kami actually, but when they see all the love teams,” he said.

“He’s Into Her” marks the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team. Ahead of the series’ premiere, the pair has already courted a massive following online, frequently ranking first in Twitter trends in the Philippines.

When asked about their relationship on the set, he said: “Hindi na mawawala 'yung friendship na nabuo dito. Pamilya na talaga. When you’re spending so much time together, when you’re locked in, it becomes less like work. Parang kasama mo lang pamilya mo. We all enjoyed. We really got close. I would say it’s very genuine.”

“Compared po sa first time na nag-shoot kami, there’s still awkwardness not just with Donny and I but with the whole cast. But after being with them after quite a time, naging close kami and feeling ko nag-grow 'yung friendship ng lahat,” Mariano added.

Although pressure is unavoidable now that the series premieres in just a little over a week, Pangilinan said nothing excites him more than to hear people rave about the trailer and say that they are looking forward to finally seeing the project.

“Ang dami na nangyayari sa mundo ngayon. This can be their escape for a while for everything that’s happening,” he said.

Nearly two years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30, Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

It also stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, and Sophie Reyes.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, the series will run for 10 episodes until July.