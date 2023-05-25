MANILA – Cassy Legaspi penned a sweet message for Darren Espanto, who celebrated his birthday on May 24.

On Instagram, Legaspi shared a series of their photos together as she greeted Espanto on his special day.

"Happiest, happiest birthday to my best friend, partner in crime, the other half of my brain and… sige na… my RM/Namjoon," she began her message.

"Thank you for sticking with me through it all and most importantly, thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for always taking care of me and for feeding me… and for always letting my parents/team know that I'm in good hands," Legaspi said.

"Everyone knows how talented you are, how you're 'D Total Performer,' little did they know you're D total package," she added.

Legaspi went on to praise Espanto for always being kind, thoughtful, caring, and a true gentleman, among many others.

She said she is happy to be by his side to watch him grow into the person he wants to be.

Obviously touched by Legaspi's tribute, Espanto responded and wrote: "Labyu."

Espanto and Legaspi have yet to disclose their relationship status.