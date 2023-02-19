Darren Espanto celebrates sister's birthday with Cassy Legaspi

MANILA -- Darren Espanto celebrated his sister's birthday with Cassy Legaspi last Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

In an Instagram post, Espanto had fun in Tokyo DisneySea celebrating the start of the teen years of Lynelle.

"Celebrating Lynelle’s 13th at the happiest place on Earth! Happy 13th Birthday, Nenen! I can’t believe you’re a teen now. Kuya loves you so much," Espanto said in the caption.

Espanto has been romantically linked with Legaspi as they have openly gone out with each other on many occasions.

“Happy Birthday again @mavylegaspi @cassy enjoy the rest of the evening. We love you guys,” Villarroel said in her caption.

Last September, Espanto expressed his appreciation for the trust given to him by celebrity couple Zoren and Carmina.

In an interview with CinemaNews, Espanto also opened up about the hospitality of the Legaspi family every time he visits Cassy.

Espanto and Cassy have yet to disclose their relationship status.

