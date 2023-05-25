MANILA -- Arjo Atayde recently went to the Cannes Film Festival in France for the international screening of his film "Topakk."

Highlights of Atayde's trip to Cannes were shared by Star Magic Inside News on Star Magic's official YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Very happy, very overwhelming experience dahil nabibigyan ng pagkakataon. It's such a privilege, it's such a blessing to everyone," the actor said.

"Nagbunga ang hard work naming lahat. Just really blessed, thankful, grateful," he added.

Joining Atayde at the big event were his co-stars such as Enchong Dee, as well as the film's producers and director Richard Somes.

"Topakk" was one of the films that had a gala screening at this year's Cannes' Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

Based on the film’s official synopsis provided by Variety, "Topakk" follows Miguel (Atayde), a security guard who was previously discharged from the military due to PTSD.

He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad.

Atayde is also the lead actor of the psychological thriller series "Cattleya Killer" which will premiere on Prime Video on June 1.

Last year, "Cattleya Killer" was presented at MIPCOM Cannes to industry decision makers.

Related video: