MANILA – The Filipino film “Topakk” starring Arjo Atayde is one of the seven films set to have a gala screening at this year’s Cannes’ Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

The screening will be held at the Olympia Theater on May 18.

Based on the film’s official synopsis provided by Variety, “Topakk” follows Miguel (Atayde), a security guard who was previously discharged from the military due to PTSD. He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad.

“It’s my dream to show the world what pure Pinoy action cinema is all about,” said filmmaker Richard V. Somes, as quoted by Variety.

Atayde, along with his co-actor Enchong Dee, will join Somes and the movie’s producers in Cannes.

“Dreams do come true. See you #CannesFilmFestival,” Dee wrote on Instagram.

Aside from “Topakk,” the other films which will be screened at the new genre-focused Fantastic Pavilion are “Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth” and “While the Masters Sleep” from Spain, “The Bystanders” and “Departing Senios” from the United States, and “Failure!” and “Sign Here” from Mexico.