LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro ‘slide-jumps’ to graduation

MANILA – Set to finish her college degree, actress Sharlene San Pedro opted to show her gamer-girl side in her graduation photos.

In the fun snaps she shared on Wednesday, San Pedro is seen posing with a phone showing her character “Call of Duty: Mobile.”

“Slide jump papuntang graduation,” was her playful caption, referring to a maneuver in the game.

Aside from being an actress, San Pedro is a video game streamer with a wide following on social media.

The former child star, who attended school through an online program, will graduate with an AB Psychology degree from AMA University.

In April, she shared having successfully defended her thesis, whose title is, “In the Limelight: A Phenomenological Study on the Social Media Bashing Experience to the Emotional Health of Selected Public Figures.”

San Pedro, 23, has been active in showbiz for 18 years. She started her career via the child talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.