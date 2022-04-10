Sharlene San Pedro inches closer to college graduation

MANILA – Sharlene San Pedro is now one step closer to getting her college degree after she successfully defended her thesis.

As seen in her Twitter post on Friday, San Pedro defended her thesis in a virtual class with a set of panelists.

“Thesis defended. Road to graduation naaaaaaaa,” she wrote in the caption.

Thesis defended 🥺🤍



Road to graduation naaaaaaaa. pic.twitter.com/dbclptH3Hq — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) April 7, 2022

The title of San Pedro’s paper was “In the Limelight: A Phenomenological Study on the Social Media Bashing Experience to the Emotional Health of Selected Public Figures.”

San Pedro is currently taking AB Psychology via AMA University's online program.

While in school, San Pedro has not stopped working in showbiz. Just recently, San Pedro teamed up with Mayonnaise's lead singer Monty Macalino to release the pop-rock number "Running."

Composed and produced by Macalino under Yellow Room Music, "Running" is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide.

