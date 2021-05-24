‘I don’t want to be unfair to Jodi,’ Judy Ann says, in response to ‘Doctor Foster’ question

Jodi Sta. Maria has been cast as the lead star of ABS-CBN’s ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ Judy Ann Santos last starred in a teleserye, ‘Starla,’ in 2019. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen icon Judy Ann Santos declined to answer outright whether the lead role in the Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster” was offered to her, out of respect for her fellow actress, Jodi Sta. Maria, who has been cast in the highly anticipated series.

Santos addressed the question in her Instagram interview with writer G3 San Diego, which streamed live on Monday night.

“I don’t know if I have to answer that question, kasi I don’t want to be unfair kay Jodi,” Santos said, when San Diego asked whether there is truth to speculation that she was, at one point, offered to portray the Filipino Doctor Foster.

“At the same time,” Santos added, “gusto ko rin maghintay sa management if they are going to answer that.”

When ABS-CBN first announced its collaboration with BBC to produce the local remake of “Doctor Foster” in April, Santos emerged as a popular choice among fans of the British original, as well as the hit South Korean version “The World of the Married.”

In May, Sta. Maria was introduced as the lead star of the ABS-CBN adaptation, titled “The Broken Marriage Vow.” As in the source material, Sta. Maria will portray a doctor, Dr. Jill Ilustre, whose marriage crumbles after discovering her husband is having an affair.

Joining Sta. Maria in the cast are Zanjoe Marudo as David Ilustre, the husband; and Sue Ramirez as Lexy Lucero, the mistress. Zaijan Jaranilla will play Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre, who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

“Ako, happy ako that it is Jodi who is doing ‘Doctor Foster.’ … It’s a very, very good material. It’s a good project,” Santos said.

“Ako din naman, if ever, hindi ko rin naman din siya magagawa, kasi takot nga ako lumabas, more than anything.”

Earlier in the interview on Monday, Santos explained her hesitation to accept acting projects during the coronavirus pandemic, citing, in particular, the “new normal” style of filming.

Santos was answering whether she would be open to reuniting with her erstwhile screen partner Piolo Pascual.

“I am not closing my doors to that possibility, kasi wala namang imposible, ‘di ba. Atsaka sa pagkakataong ‘to, kung kaya, bakit hindi? It’s just that, lalo ngayon, hindi ako makatanggap ng mga acting jobs, kasi natatakot ako talagang lumabas,” she said.

“The thought of bubble taping, hindi ko kaya,” Santos added, using a term for quarantined filming of productions under COVID-19 safety protocols.

ABS-CBN series, for instance, have filming cycles that last three weeks, during which the cast and crew are billeted and locked in at a taping location.

Santos mentioned her family — she has three children with her husband, TV host Ryan Agoncillo — as the primary reason she can’t commit to a bubble taping.

“Malalayo sa pamilya, eh ang liliit pa ng mga anak namin. Kung siguro dalaga’t binata na ‘tong mga ‘to, maiintindihan nila,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC