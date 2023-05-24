MANILA — Andrea Brillantes considers it refreshing to be able to explore work opportunities without being tied to a love team.

Brillantes used to be paired with Seth Fedelin, who at some point also became her real-life boyfriend when they were working on “Kadenang Ginto.”

“[At first], nahirapan ako maging solo artist kasi simula [13 or 15] pa ako, meron na akong love team. Lagi [kong] kaibigan yung love team ko. Simula noong 15 ako, naging boyfriend ko rin yung ka-love team ko,” she said in the press conference of “Drag You & Me” as cited by Inquirer.

“Iba kasi yung dynamics kapag in a relationship ka with your partner. Parang it’s not work eh, para kang may date araw-araw.”

The 20-year-old actress said “Drag You & Me” is actually her first venture into going “solo.”

While admitting that it was hard for her at the beginning to work with a different set of people, Brillantes said she also relishes this opportunity to expand her horizon.

“Nahihirapan ako [in a way] na nakakapaninibago, but it’s fun to be with new people. Nakaka-work ko ang mga legends and marami akong natututunan sa kanila. It’s a first, pero set na ako dito. I’m loving the solo era. I’m loving it,” she said.

The "Drag You & Me" series starring Andrea Brillantes will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC.

This was announced in the trailer released early this month, where Brillantes' character Betty can be seen pretending to be gay in order to join a gay beauty pageant and help save her family's comedy bar.

Aside from her "rainbow" family, the preview also shows how Betty gets entangled with the characters of JC Alcantara and Christian Bables.

Their three characters will be part of the drag competition Manila Queen Supreme.

Towards the end, the character of Bables can be seen exposing Betty's real identity.

"Drag You & Me" also stars KaladKaren Davila, and real-life drag queens Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole.