'We are complete': Robin Padilla joins family in Spain

Action star and senator-elect has joined his family in Spain, as seen in photos shared by his wife Mariel Padilla on Tuesday.

“Hola,” Mariel wrote. “We are complete.”

The photos show the couple with their two children posing at tourist attractions in Seville.

At his May 18 proclamation as senator, Padilla said the family vacation in Spain had long been planned, as he explained Mariel’s absence from the event.

“Plano namin ni Mariel magbakasyon talaga. E, nag-number 1 tayo so sabi ko, ‘I have to do my homework,’” Padilla said at the time.

“Sabi ko kay Mariel, ‘Ikaw na muna bahala sa mga bata.’ Nagpi-pilgrimage talaga kami sa Spain para alam ng mga anak ko kung saan galing ang pamilya Padilla,” he explained.

Padilla has said he intends to stop his acting career while serving as a first-time senator starting June 30.