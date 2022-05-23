WATCH: BINI, KDLex star in PIE Channel station ID

BINI and KDLex are among the performers of the station theme song of PIE Channel. Screenshot

MANILA — The nation’s girl group BINI and the breakout love team of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada lead the performers of the PIE Channel station ID theme song, “TagumPie.”

The Kapamilya stars perform alongside John Roa and Reneé Dominique in the music video released on Monday, coinciding with the broadcast launch of the interactive channel.

A collaboration among ABS-CBN, interactive entertainment company KROMA, and venture builder 917Ventures, PIE or Pinoy Interactive Entertainment is set to introduce “tradigital” viewing to Filipinos with its slate of programs.

Through a mix of traditional media consumption and digital involvement, PIE’s offerings will allow viewers to “watch TV shows, join all-day contests, build following, and even steer the storyline of a teleserye across multiple screens including TV sets, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices,” according to ABS-CBN.

Fans will get to have an active role in storytelling, for instance, aside from participating in game shows and talks shows digitally, with viewing on traditional television.

PIE Channel’s programming runs from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and is accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio, and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM.

PIE Channel can be viewed via digibox, its website at pie.com.ph, YouTube, and via Sky Cable Channel 21. PIE can also be watched live on GCash GLife beginning May 28.