MANILA -- New revolutionary TV and digital channel PIE, short for Pinoy Interactive Entertainment, is set to give viewers a digital upgrade from their traditional viewing experience.

A collaboration between 917Ventures, KROMA, and ABS-CBN, PIE will start airing on May 23 with contents that are designed for the young and young-at-heart alike.

In a digital press conference on Tuesday, ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes said the programs at PIE are interactive so viewers can participate through their TV and mobile devices.

“We believe that they are integral slices of the PIE. Get ready for 21 hours of fun game shows, talent and variety programs, series, and talk shows every day in this new entertainment channel,” said Vidanes.

On PIE, those who watch become not just viewers but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows, added KROMA Entertainment chief executive officer Ian Monsod.

When asked about the conception of this new channel, Jamie Lopez, ABS-CBN Head of Digital, said the company is always looking at ways to innovate entertainment.

“We joined forces with 917 Ventures and Kroma for an ecosystem of unique solutions, expertise and technology and distribution scale. Combining this with our expertise and content creation, we are ushering in a new one of a kind format for TV and digital entertainment that is designed to celebrate the fun and joy that Pinoys love,” he said.

Here is the daily programming schedule of PIE:

PIE Channel will be launched on May 23, from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio, and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM.

PIE Channel can be viewed via digibox, its website at pie.com.ph, on YouTube or via Sky Cable Channel 21. PIE can also be watched live on GCash GLife beginning May 28.

Ahead of the channel launch, PIE will release its official song and station ID on May 22, featuring artists KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, BINI, Renee Dominique and John Roa.