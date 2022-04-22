PIE or Pinoy Interactive Entertainment will launch in May. ABS-CBN

MANILA — PIE, billed as the first real-time and multi-screen interactive channel, will officially launch in May, reaching some 11 million TV households with digital TV boxes.

A collaboration among ABS-CBN, interactive entertainment company KROMA, and venture builder 917Ventures, PIE or Pinoy Interactive Entertainment is set to introduce “tradigital” viewing to Filipinos with its slate of programs.

Through a mix of traditional media consumption and digital involvement, PIE’s offerings will allow viewers to “watch TV shows, join all-day contests, build following, and even steer the storyline of a teleserye across multiple screens including TV sets, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices,” according to ABS-CBN.

Fans will get to have an active role in storytelling, for instance, aside from participating in game shows and talks shows digitally, with viewing on traditional television.



“Filipinos are very social,” KROMA Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod said. “We love hanging out with our friends, doing activities together, and simply having fun together. But this kind of connection is something we abruptly lost at the onset of the pandemic. Filipinos long for collective fun, and PIE hopes to fill that gap.”

Among the pioneering shows of PIE is the well-loved “Pera o Bayong,” which will be re-introduced with an interactive format that awards prizes every hour to home participants; the interactive teleserye “UZI”; and the reality show “Palong Follow,” where viewers will collectively launch the next big digital content creator.

The first batch of programs to air on PIE also includes “Ekstra Ordinaryo,” “Bida Body Part” and “Playlist Natin.”



“Our goal as a company is to continue bringing pioneering digital solutions to Filipinos especially as the pandemic lingers,” said Vince Yamat, managing director of 917Ventures. “This time, with PIE, we want to bring our kababayans an entertainment experience they can share. We want Filipinos to have a new way to enjoy and celebrate everyday wins to help uplift them despite their daily battles. We want them to feel like we are still together even while physically apart.”



ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes said the company’s venture into PIE is testament to the organization’s boosted digital pivot.



“ABS-CBN is committed to bringing innovative content to as many Filipinos as possible, and in recent years, we have been engaging audiences more through a stronger digital presence and collaboration with various groups. Our partnership with PIE is a significant step in that direction and we’re looking forward to engaging with Kapamilyas in a whole new way,” said Vidanes.

PIE, which started its test broadcast started in April, will also be available 21/7 to all users through YouTube. It will be accessible to some 11 million households with digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio and nearby provinces and to 85 million digitally-connected Filipinos in May.