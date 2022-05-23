MANILA — In an emotional moment during the wake of the Susan Roces, Gary Valenciano performed the theme song of the late screen icon’s final project before her passing.

Gary Valenciano sings “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak” at the wake of Susan Roces on Sunday. The tune was the original theme song of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the ongoing teleserye which Roces was a part of for over 6 years until her passing. | via @migueldumaual pic.twitter.com/aQU2qUXcIj — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 23, 2022

The music veteran sang “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” the original theme song of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” Roces was a main cast member of the ongoing teleserye for over six years until her death.

Valenciano’s performance was part of a special tribute from Roces’ colleagues in the ABS-CBN series, including its directors and her co-stars Coco Martin and Sharon Cuneta, among others.

In “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Roces played the well-loved Lola Flora, grandmother of Coco Martin’s Cardo — portrayals that would become the dramatic heart and symbol of unwavering love for family in the action-packed series.

Roces was last seen in the primetime title in January 2022.

In a September 2021 message celebrating the 6th anniversary of the show, Roces spoke of the family she not only had as the character Lola Flora, but as a part of the series that was inspired by her late husband Fernando Poe, Jr.’s legacy.

“Sa loob ng anim na taon, masaya akong naging parte ako ng pamilyang ito. Maraming, maraming salamat sa pagtangkilik ninyo, sa pagtulong ninyo, sa pagmamahal ninyo. Pinagbuklod tayong lahat bilang isang pamilya, sa isip, sa puso, at sa gawa,” she said.