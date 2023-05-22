Actress Kathryn Bernardo. Instagram: @bernardokath

MANILA — Filipino screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo is adding yet another feather to her cap, as she was announced Monday as one of the international nominees of the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

Bernardo is nominated in the Outstanding Asian Stars category, the award-giving body said.

The 27-year-old actress will vie for the prize alongside artists from South Korea, China, Thailand, Japan, and Taiwan.

Fans can vote for their favorites via the voting app Idolchamp starting June 15, according to organizers.

The 18th edition of Seoul Drama International Awards will be held on September 21, with live broadcast on Korea's KBS2TV.

"Winners selected by the vote will also be invited to the ceremony to share the joy of winning the award with the general public," the group said.

In 2022, Bernardo's fellow Star Magic artist, Belle Mariano, personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

Bernardo is gearing up for a packed year ahead, with three movies in the pipeline: "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, directed by Petersen Vargas; "Elena 1944" helmed by Olivia Lamasan; and a yet-titled film with her long-time partner Daniel Padilla, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

