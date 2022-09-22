MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano received Thursday her Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea.

Mariano wore a Francis Libiran gown for the event and was accompanied by ABS-CBN Head for International Production and Co-Production Ruel S. Bayani and ABS-CBN Films AdProm Head Mico Del Rosario.

She bested 175 male and female actors, according to Mariano’s talent agency Star Magic. The group said Mariano is among the five honorees from the region.

Among the Filipino nominees in the category were Mariano’s screen partner Donny Pangilinan, as well as their fellow Star Magic artists Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, and Zanjoe Marudo.

Being hailed as an Outstanding Asian Star is the latest career milestone for Mariano, following her phenomenal success as an actress (“He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind” with Pangilinan), a singer (“Daylight,” her debut album and solo concert), and as an in-demand endorser.

Recent Filipino winners of the Asian Star prize in the SDA are actors Alden Richards in 2019 and Dingdong Dantes in 2020.

The 2022 honorees will be awarded at the 17th Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in the South Korean capital. The event will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on September 22.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

