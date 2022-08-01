Screen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. FILE/ Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Emerging superstars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan of the “He’s Into Her” fame are both nominated as Outstanding Asian Star in this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

The screen couple’s individual nomination was announced Monday by Star Cinema, which produced “He’s Into Her.”

The Asian Star prize recognizes up to five individuals from different countries in the region.

Recent Filipino winners of the Asian Star prize in SDA are actors Alden Richards in 2019 and Dingdong Dantes in 2020.

So proud of our #DonBelle 😍



Congratulations, @donnypangilinan and @bellemariano02 for being nominated as Outstanding Asian Star 2022 at the Seoul International Drama Awards! pic.twitter.com/u9dvyjEflg — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) August 1, 2022

The 2022 honorees will be awarded at the 17th Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in the South Korean capital. The event will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on September 22.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

The international nomination is the latest career milestone for Mariano, 20, and Pangilinan, 24, who are set to star in a second film in lead roles, following “Love Is Color Blind” and after the massive success of two seasons of “He’s Into Her.”