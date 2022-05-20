LOOK: Kaye Abad marks 40th birthday with 'fresh' photo

MANILA -- Actress Kaye Abad marked her 40th birthday with a photo shoot done by Nice Print Photography.

Abad uploaded a photo for her special day on her Instagram page on Thursday night.

"Apat na dekada! Fresh ka pa ba?" she wrote.

On her actual birthday on May 17, Abad chose to pay tribute to husband Paul Jake Castillo, as she thanked him for making her feel like it’s her birthday every day.

She also thanked Castillo for always empowering her.

Abad and Castillo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on December 9. They tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first chid, Joaquin, in December 2017. Just last September, the celebrity couple welcomed their second son, Iñigo.