MANILA – Kaye Abad may be the one who is celebrating her birthday but she chose to pay tribute instead to her husband on her special day.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Abad thanked her husband Paul Jake Castillo for making her feel like it’s her birthday every day.

“Today is my day, but this post is for u my love. THANK YOU! Every birthday ko lagi kang may surprise,” she said.

“Kahit lagi ko din sinasabi sa 'yo na gusto ko dinner lang with family okay na ako. Pero gusto mo laging may something special sa bday ko. Salamat sir,” she added.

She also thanked Castillo for always empowering her.

“I want u to know na u always make me happy kahit walang surprise. (Less gastos mas masaya) thank you kasi lagi mong sinasabi na kaya ko pag feeling ko hindi ko kaya. Thank you for being my no. 1 supporter sa mga gusto kong gawin,” she said.

To end her post, Abad declared how much she loves Castillo and their kids.

Abad and Castillo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on December 9. They tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first chid, Joaquin, in December 2017. Just last September, the celebrity couple welcomed their second son, Iñigo.