MANILA -- Young actors Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin admitted having mixed emotions about their upcoming project "Dirty Linen."

Diaz and Fedelin, who have co-starred numerous times as part of The Gold Squad, are co-starring in the upcoming series for the first time without their respective, former screen partners, Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes.

Speaking to Star Magic's "Inside News," Fedelin admitted that while he is grateful, he also feels nervous about the upcoming series.

"Siyempre sobra akong nagpapasalamat, unang-una sa Panginoon at sa mga taong naniniwala sa akin. Marami sila dito, sa mga bossing namin at sa lahat po ng co-actors namin dito. Maraming-maraming salamat," Fedelin said.

"Siyempre kinakabahan ako dahil panibagong journey na naman ito. So 'yun, gagalingan na lang namin," he added.

For her part, Diaz admitted she also feels nervous about her new role.

"Kasi from 'Bola Bola' na super light although may drama pa rin po 'yon pero mas mabigat ito. Masasabi ko na mas malaki ang hinihingi ng character ko and, of course, nung story. Pero I will make sure na ibibigay ko po lahat ng makakaya ko. Gagawin ko ang lahat ng best ko," she said.

"Kailangang abangan ito dahil sa istorya, kakaiba siya. Ang dami niyang pupuntahan, hindi lang siya nakatutok. Talagang umiikot siya hindi lang sa isang karakter na umiikot 'yung teleserye," she added.

Aside from Diaz and Fedelin, “Dirty Linen” stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

LOOK: 'Dirty Linen' topbilled by Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz.



The project will grind this July and to be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.



Joining the lead stars in the series are screen veterans Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Susan Africa, Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include Epy Quizon, JC santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marks her first Kapamilya project with “Dirty Linen.”

PHOTO: The whole cast of 'Dirty Linen' with Dreamscape Head Deo Endrinal, Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes during the story conference.



Not in the photo: Veteran TV Host-actress Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef & Epy Quizon will also join the project. pic.twitter.com/05rfR6jHdI — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 17, 2022



A premiere date for “Dirty Linen” has yet to be announced.