MANILA — After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” teen sensation Francine Diaz is set to topbill a new title, “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

Producer Dreamscape Entertainment unveiled the project Thursday, through a photo of a virtual story conference gathering its cast and creative team.

“Bola Bola,” which has the tagline “Cook, Feed, Love, Repeat,” is an iWantTFC original which will premiere exclusively on the Kapamilya streaming platform.

The title is a limited series, Habac confirmed with ABS-CBN News.

Habac is behind the romance films “I’m Drunk, I Love You,” “Sakaling Maging Tayo,” and “Dito At Doon.” He also helmed the hit BL series “Gaya sa Pelikula.”

Joining Diaz in the cast of “Bola Bola” are Albie Casiño, Akira Morishita, Ashton Salvador, Danica Ontengco, Analain Salvador, J-Mee Katanyag, Arlene Muhlach, and Gardo Versoza.

“Bola Bola” marks Diaz’s first lead role in a series apart from her established love team with Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.

The title also sees Casiño’s first role after his widely followed “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, as well as Morishita’s return to acting since debuting as one-fifth of the breakout P-pop group BGYO.

“Bola Bola” is one of several titles to be launched Friday at iWantTFC’s “Unwrapped,” a blue-carpet event unveiling its original offerings in 2022.