MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes has expressed her support for former screen partner Seth Fedelin, who is part of the new series "Dirty Linen" with Francine Diaz.

Brillantes congratulated Fedelin on his newest project as she left a comment on the actor's post about the upcoming series.

Diaz and Fedelin, who have co-starred numerous times as part of The Gold Squad, are co-starring in the upcoming series for the first time without their respective, former screen partners, Kyle Echarri and Brillantes.

Aside from Diaz and Fedelin, “Dirty Linen” stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Aside from Diaz and Fedelin, "Dirty Linen" stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Tuesday.



“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

The cast was revealed during the project’s story conference held at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City.

Joining the lead stars in the series are screen veterans Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Susan Africa, Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include Epy Quizon, JC santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marks her first Kapamilya project with “Dirty Linen.”

The whole cast of 'Dirty Linen' with Dreamscape Head Deo Endrinal, Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes during the story conference.



Veteran TV Host-actress Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef & Epy Quizon will also join the project.





A premiere date for “Dirty Linen” has yet to be announced.