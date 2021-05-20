BGYO, Keiko Necesario release original track ‘Runnin’’

Keiko Necesario and BGYO are first-time collaborators as part of Coke Studio Philippines. Instagram: @keikosoundslike / Metro.Style

MANILA — Breakout P-pop group BGYO and singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario released on Thursday an original track, “Runnin’”, about pushing on despite challenges.

The original composition is part of the two acts’ week-long feature in the ongoing edition of Coke Studio Philippines. Earlier, they covered each other’s hits, with BGYO performing “While We Are Young,” and Necesario singing “The Light.”

The collaboration on “Runnin’” took place virtually, with BGYO and Necesario exchanging ideas on the lyrics and its production, as seen in a previous episode of Coke Studio.

“Hindi mo kailangang magmukmok sa isang tabi, at hindi ka nag-iisa,” Necesario said of the song’s message. “Minsan nililimitahan natin ang sarili natin dahil sa mga nangyayari sa buhay natin, pero dapat nating ma-remind din at ma-encourage doon sa katotohanan na nagbabago ang takbo ng panahon.”

“Lalo ngayong pandemic,” BGYO member Mikki added, “we hope this song will help people breathe muna, magpahinga muna sa mga problems.”

“Let’s keep running through our lives, let’s keep pushing forward, let’s keep reaching our goals,” BGYO’s Akira said.

“Runnin’” marks BGYO’s third new music release in a span of a month, after the series theme song “He’s Into Her” and the ABS-CBN anthem “Feel Good Pilipinas.”

