WATCH: BGYO covers Keiko Necesario’s ‘While We Are Young’

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO is on a roll with its music releases, treating fans to back-to-back tracks within this week alone.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After the launch of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” BGYO’s cover of Keiko Necesario’s “While We Are Young” was released a day later on Monday.

The fully choreographed rendition was part of the latest edition of Coke Studio Philippines.

Necesario, meanwhile, performed an acoustic version of BGYO’s debut single “The Light” in the episode on Tuesday.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Both “Feel Good Pilipinas,” which BGYO performed with KZ Tandingan, and their version of “While We Are Young” came less than a month after the release of their second single, the series theme song “He’s Into Her.”

Meanwhile, BGYO retained a spot in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart this week, after debuting in the international list last week.

The chart tracks “the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success,” according to Billboard.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC