BGYO debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO marked on Tuesday its Billboard chart debut, just over three months after their official launch.

The group, composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, ranked second in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart for the week of May 15.

The chart tracks “the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success,” according to Billboard.

Next Big Sound’s tally is measured by the US namesake company, described in its website as the “leading provider of online music analytics and insights,” with its tracking of “hundreds of thousands of artists around the world.”

Filipino acts who previously ranked in the Next Big Sound chart include Morissette, The Juans, and SB19.

BGYO, which had trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, officially debuted as a P-pop group in January.

The boys have since released two singles — their launch track “The Light” and the series theme song “He’s Into Her.”

They are set to release a third song, “Feel Good Pilipinas,” with KZ Tandingan.

