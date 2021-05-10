Get ready, Bloom: BINI is finally set for debut

The P-pop girl group BINI will officially debut in June, with a two-part special to be streamed on KTX.ph. ABS-CBN

MANILA — BINI, the 8-member, P-pop girl group who has impressed with their synchronization and stage presence, is finally set for their official debut.

“BINI: The Launch” will be held in two weekends via KTX.ph. “The Runway” will stream on June 4, while “The Showcase” will be available on June 11, both at 6 p.m.

Tickets are priced at P399 for general admission, and P499 for limited VIP slots. Each ticket will allow access to both the first and second parts.

BINI — composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — trained under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy for nearly two years before they released their pre-debut single, “Da Coconut Nut,” in November 2020.

During their pre-debut phase, BINI performed regularly on various ABS-CBN programs, notably “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” which introduced them to a wide audience.

Courting a growing fanbase with their polished performances, BINI in February officially chose “Bloom” as its fandom name from among hundreds of suggestions from their followers.

In December 2020, the group’s members signed officially as talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and as recording artists of the network’s record company, Star Music.

BINI’s fellow Star Hunt Academy trainees, BGYO, earlier debuted in January, and has since released two singles — their launch track “The Light” and the series theme song “He’s Into Her.”

