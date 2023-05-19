MANILA -- OPM pillar Regine Velasquez released her latest single, a cover of "Nag-Iisa Lang."

"Nag-Iisa Lang," which was originally recorded by Angeline Quinto, is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the official lyric video has been uploaded on Star Music's YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Nag-Iisa Lang" was composed by Robert Labayen and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

The dreamy ballad takes listeners on "an emotional journey of someone in love that they think of, long, and wish only for the object of their affection."



Early this week, Velasquez teased that she will be releasing a new album "Reginified," featuring songs she previously covered in concerts or on the Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

She also revealed that she will have a concert in November with a repertoire consisting entirely of rock tunes.

Apart from being one of the artists of ASAP Natin 'To, Velasquez is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay." She recently wrapped her series of "Solo" concerts



Related video: