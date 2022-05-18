Heart Evangelista, Bianca Manalo are scene-stealers at proclamation

MANILA — Actresses Heart Evangelista and Bianca Manalo, the respective partners of two incoming senators, were scene-stealers during the lawmakers’ proclamation as election winners Wednesday.

Evangelista, wife of returning Sen. Chiz Escudaro, looked regal in a stylish white dress.

Manalo, reelected Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s girlfriend of nearly four years, similarly donned white, but opted for the classic terno. (See the 1:39:40 mark of the video below.)

Evangelista was Escudero’s lone companion for the traditional family photo after his proclamation. The two shared a kiss on the lips before the senator-elect gave his speech, to audible cheers in the audience.

“Parang kami lang ang binigyan niyo ng malisya, ha,” Escudero quipped.

Gatchalian’s proclamation followed right after Escudero’s. Manalo, Miss Universe Philippines in 2009, joined the lawmaker’s family in the picture-taking; the couple did not share a kiss, unlike Evangelista and Escudero.

“Alam ko may hinahantay ho kayo tulad ni Chiz at ni Sen. Migz, pero sa amin na lang ho ‘yun,” he said, referring to fellow senator-elect Migz Zubiri, who was joined by his wife Audrey.

Gatchalian previously said he and Manalo, whom he romantically pursued for six years, have been discussing when is the “best time” for them to get married.

Evangelista and Escudero, meanwhile, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in February.

