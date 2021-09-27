Bianca Manalo recalls early days of dating Sherwin Gatchalian

MANILA -- Fans and friends of Bianca Manalo could not help but express their happiness for the beauty queen-turned-actress as she looked back on her early days of dating Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

Manalo, who represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in 2009, said Gatchalian was "very persistent" in winning her heart.

"For six years, Sherwin was very persistent," she said, adding that she will soon share with the public how their love story started.

She also noted that the photo she posted on Instagram was their first as a couple.

"We were one month and one day to be exact," she said.

Manalo and Gatchalian marked their second anniversary last November.

They were first spotted together in public in November 2018.

Related video: