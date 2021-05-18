K-pop group GFriend to leave agency

South Korean girl group GFriend is reportedly set to leave its agency Source Music. Instagram: @gfriendofficial

The members of K-pop girl group GFriend are set to leave Source Music, the agency that formed the act and housed it for the past six years.

According to Soompi, an English-language K-pop news website, Source Music said the members of GFriend did not renew their contracts with the agency, which are set to expire on May 22.

"After careful consideration and extensive discussion, GFRIEND and Source Music have come to an agreement to follow separate paths to continued growth," said the agency in a translated statement published Tuesday by Soompi.

"We would like to deeply thank all BUDDY and fans who have shown your love for GFRIEND, and we ask that you give your unchanging love and support to the members who will begin their adventures in new and diverse areas," said Source Music, which in 2019 became a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation, home to BTS.

The company did not state whether the group would disband.

Fans took to social media to express shock over the announcement. The group's name even topped Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics.

The group visited Manila in 2019 for a 3-hour concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

GFriend — composed of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji — debuted in 2015 with the single "Glass Bead." The group was named best new artist in several K-pop award shows between late 2015 and early 2016.

The group's hits include "Me Gustas Tu," "Rough," "Navillera, "Fingertip," "Time for the Moon Night," and "Fever."

GFriend's last release was "Walpurgis Night" back in November 2020. The album was fronted by the disco-kissed single "Mago."