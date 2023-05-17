MANILA -- The "Fantastic Duo of North Cotabato" of Jovany Satera and Aljun Alborme earned a100% score for their powerful cover of the classic Tom Jones hit "Delilah."

On Tuesday, the two made history as the first "TNT Duets" pair to get a perfect score from the judges.

Aside from their powerful voices, the duo also brought the house down with their entertaining choreography.

"Grabe! Second week pa lang tayo, parang pang-grand finals na 'yung pinakita niyo. Itong si Aljun kasi at si Jovany ay pareho kong na-witness ang journey niyo rito sa 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' at alam kong magagaling kayong dalawa. Pero hindi ko in-expect na ganun kaganda 'yung inyong ipapakita today. Talagang grabe! Na-miss namin 'yung ganyang tunugan, ganyang galawan dito sa TNT. Yan ang duet.... very entertaining. Para kayong hindi nag-compete parang nagbigay lang kayo ng kasiyahan. Wala akong nakitang kaba sa inyo. Napaka-superb ng inyong vocals both of you. Great, great connection, ang cute ninyong dalawa. It was perfect," commented Erik Santos, one of the judges.

Satera, 25, from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato was a grand finalist in "TNT" Year 2, while Alborme, 24, from Malabuan, Makilala, North Cotabato was a semi-finalist in "TNT" Year 3.

Even before joining "TNT," Satera and Alborme have already known each other for a long time, having joined different amateur singing contests and various singing gigs. In fact, the two treat each other like brothers.

The two returned to TNT for their respective partners and children.

In 2018, Ato Arman from Bukidnon received a 100% score after performing "Bulag, Pipi At Bingi" in "TNT: Ultimate Resbak."

