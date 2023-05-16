Christian Bables celebrates Mother's Day with Jennica Garcia

MANILA -- Actor Christian Bables celebrated Mother's Day with his "Dirty Linen" co-star Jennica Garcia.

In his social media post on Monday, Bables posted snaps of him with Garcia, who was holding a bouquet of flowers.



The Kapamilya actor also shared a snap of him and Garcia with two other women.

"Celebrated Mother’s Day with these strong and selfless women (my mommy bing, mama non, and Tol @jennicagarciaph ) I celebrate them not just today, but everyday. Happy mom’s day to all the ulirang nanays out there," he wrote on Instagram post.

Just last month, Bables said he and Garcia are better off as friends.

According to Bables, he first met Garcia, who has two children with actor Alwyn Uytingco, back in 2016.

The two are part of hit ABS-CBN series "Dirty Linen," which debuted last January.

Starring Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, "Dirty Linen" airs on weeknights at 9:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Related video: